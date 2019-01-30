Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 6833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Arts-Way Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 30,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $68,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 191,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $431,714.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,871 shares of company stock valued at $541,960. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/arts-way-manufacturing-artw-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-1-85.html.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arts-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.