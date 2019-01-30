Arts-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 6833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 30,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $68,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. purchased 191,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $431,714.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 240,871 shares of company stock valued at $541,960. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.
