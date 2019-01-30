ArQule (ARQL) Stock Price Down 5%

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.41. 672,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,111,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.85.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArQule by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

