Arch Coal (ARCH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $101.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.78.

ARCH stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.17. Arch Coal has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

