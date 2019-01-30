Arch Coal (ARCH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other analysts have also commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $101.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.78.
ARCH stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.17. Arch Coal has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Arch Coal Company Profile
Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.