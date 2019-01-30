Apple (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.75. 15,306,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,227,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 294,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $8,974,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

