Apergy Corp (APY) Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apergy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $137,135,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $38,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Apergy in the second quarter worth $35,938,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Apergy by 46.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,185,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,208,000 after purchasing an additional 691,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Apergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Apergy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

