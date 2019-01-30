Anthem (ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $272.71 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $300.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Anthem alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,819.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,526 shares of company stock worth $6,473,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,655,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/anthem-antm-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-24-eps.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.