Anthem (ANTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.94.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded up $24.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.56. 4,477,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Anthem has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,473,485. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.