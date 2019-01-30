Anthem (ANTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.94.
NYSE ANTM traded up $24.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.56. 4,477,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Anthem has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,473,485. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.