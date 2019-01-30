Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANDX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Andeavor Logistics has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 164.14%.

In related news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,854,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,411,000 after purchasing an additional 422,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,188,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,955,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,943,000 after purchasing an additional 266,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,632,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 180,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

