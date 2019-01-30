Analyzing Investors Heritage Capital (IHRC) & Metlife (MET)

Investors Heritage Capital (OTCMKTS:IHRC) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Investors Heritage Capital does not pay a dividend. Metlife pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Investors Heritage Capital and Metlife, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Heritage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Metlife 0 5 8 0 2.62

Metlife has a consensus target price of $53.51, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Metlife shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Investors Heritage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Metlife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Heritage Capital and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Heritage Capital N/A N/A N/A Metlife 7.62% 9.76% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Heritage Capital and Metlife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Heritage Capital $65.56 million 0.00 $2.66 million N/A N/A Metlife $62.09 billion 0.72 $4.01 billion $4.50 10.05

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Heritage Capital.

Summary

Metlife beats Investors Heritage Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Heritage Capital

Investors Heritage Capital Corporation owns Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Investors Heritage Printing, Inc. and Investors Heritage Financial Services Group, Inc. The Company is the sole member of At Need Funding, LLC, and Heritage Funding, LLC. Its business segments are Preneed and Burial Products (Preneed), Traditional and Universal Life Products (Traditional), and Administrative and Financial Services. The Company offers a portfolio of the standard forms of participating and non-participating whole life, limited pay, endowments, split-funding, interest-sensitive whole life, guaranteed issue whole life, single premium whole life, universal life, term and group life, annuities and single premium immediate annuities. In addition, the Company writes credit life and credit accident, and health insurance on a group basis. Its traditional products consist of senior wealth transfer products, traditional life, group life, certain annuities and universal life products.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Ernst & Young LLP. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

