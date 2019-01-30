Analyzing Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) and American Business Bank (AMBZ)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 4.29% 6.89% 1.14% American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. American Business Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and American Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr 1 0 2 0 2.33 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and American Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr $244.58 million 3.03 $81.99 million $2.08 9.00 American Business Bank $57.86 million 4.60 $8.32 million N/A N/A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr beats American Business Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services. The company also provides working capital financing solutions, including short and medium-term bilateral loans, collateral-backed bilateral loans, leases, and vendor finance; structured syndicated and clubbed loans, such as acquisition financing, pre-export financing, A/B loan financing with multilateral agencies, bridge loans, and liability management; and treasury solutions comprising term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves corporations, middle-market companies, and banking and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

