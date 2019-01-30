Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Price Target at $16.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 58,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,335. The company has a market cap of $245.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.44. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $91,261.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $31,458.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at $123,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $147,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

