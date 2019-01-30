Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) PT at $68.08

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paylocity from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paylocity from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.
PCTY opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.03. Paylocity has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $88.47.
In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $379,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 510,562 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 267,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 246,433 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
