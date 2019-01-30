Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) PT at $68.08

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paylocity from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paylocity from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

PCTY opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.03. Paylocity has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $379,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 510,562 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 267,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 246,433 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

