Analysts Set $3.25 Price Target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dolphin Entertainment an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.60 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 7.63.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

