Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of GGG opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Graco by 633.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

