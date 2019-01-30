Analysts Expect Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. CL King began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.89 per share, with a total value of $34,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,055.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 159.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,360. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

