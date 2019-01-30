Analysts Expect Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 5,382,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,879,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,601,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

