Analysts Expect Chevron Co. (CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $41.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.35 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $165.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.34 billion to $167.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $143.57 billion to $188.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,233,925. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 499.8% during the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 53,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

