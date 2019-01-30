Analysts Anticipate T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T2 Biosystems.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 522.30% and a negative return on equity of 461.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTOO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,225. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

In other news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,048 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,058 shares in the company, valued at $312,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.