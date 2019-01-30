Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $750.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the highest is $762.18 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $568.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 376,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,679,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 84.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,295,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,324,000 after buying an additional 1,051,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,537.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

