Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.81. PDC Energy posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Capital One Financial upgraded PDC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,524.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 72.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,416,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,328,000 after purchasing an additional 596,642 shares during the last quarter. Ferox Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $485,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 419,986 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $19,931,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,564,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 395,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.80.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.