Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.81. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. 42,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

