Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.68 Million

Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report sales of $110.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.43 million and the lowest is $107.50 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $99.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $433.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $435.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $484.17 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $485.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Buckingham Research began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 17,748.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.22. 430,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,858. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $231.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

