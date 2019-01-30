Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Several research firms recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ABG stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $70.22. 191,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,245. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

