Amkor Technology (AMKR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amkor's growth is driven by strength in nearly all its end markets, particularly communications. The increasing acquisitions by Amkor are benefiting its market position. The company’s continued efforts to channelize its resources in important growth regions like Greater China will continue to drive its business growth. Further, Amkor’s strong performing advanced products lines which include flip chip scale packages, wafer-level chip scale packages and flip chip ball grid array packages remain positive. Also, the company’s mainstream products continue to perform well. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, its mounting expenditures remain a matter of concern. Also, integration issues and increasing competiton are risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

AMKR stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 150,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 168,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 394,139 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 252,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

