Amgen (AMGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.76.

AMGN stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Amgen has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 301.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $952,900,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,711,000 after buying an additional 773,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,075,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,847,000 after buying an additional 380,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

