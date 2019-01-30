Ambac Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,667% compared to the typical daily volume of 353 call options.

AMBC stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.96). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBC. BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

