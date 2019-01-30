ALQO Price Reaches $0.0494 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, ALQO has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. ALQO has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $8,911.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00019943 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00028063 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021894 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 57,512,660 coins and its circulating supply is 57,412,659 coins. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

