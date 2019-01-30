Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $118,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $178,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Shares of LNT opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

