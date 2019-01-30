Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $531.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ARLP opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.87. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,478,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,439,000 after buying an additional 1,374,271 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after buying an additional 1,004,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,969,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 34.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after buying an additional 362,014 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

