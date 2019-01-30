Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc (AKP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc (NYSE:AKP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th.

Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AKP opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

About Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States with a focus on California. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities paying interest that is exempt from regular federal and California state income taxes.

