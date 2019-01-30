Allergan (AGN) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.59 and last traded at $143.98. Approximately 3,967,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,254,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Allergan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 6,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

