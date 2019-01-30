Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,248 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 20,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.84.

In related news, SVP Sreelakshmi Kolli sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.15, for a total value of $1,115,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total transaction of $2,318,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

