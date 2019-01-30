Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$3.88 and a one year high of C$7.97. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.33.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

