AK Steel (AKS) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AK Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of AK Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.61.

Get AK Steel alerts:

NYSE:AKS opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $851.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.61. AK Steel has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 55.76%. AK Steel’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other AK Steel news, CEO Roger K. Newport acquired 10,000 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,729.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 1,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.