AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (AJINY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st.
Shares of AJINY stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.16.
About AJINOMOTO INC/ADR
