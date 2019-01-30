AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (AJINY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of AJINY stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.16.

About AJINOMOTO INC/ADR

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

