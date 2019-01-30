Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.43. 7,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $172.39.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

