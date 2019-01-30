Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $80.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of AIMT opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.07. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 3,650 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $100,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 2,242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

