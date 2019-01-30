AidCoin (AID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,534.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $38,534.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.01898816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00176314 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00204293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029044 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,241,822 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

