Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $209,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,023. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.