AgaveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,270.00 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One AgaveCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $180,270.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 71.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01912367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00177033 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00205045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028978 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,853,341 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

