AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after purchasing an additional 505,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after purchasing an additional 505,341 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,222,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AFLAC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,067,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,421,000 after purchasing an additional 178,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,058,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,093. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,950.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/aflac-incorporated-afl-position-raised-by-north-star-asset-management-inc.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.