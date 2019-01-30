Affimed (AFMD) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 630,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 417,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Affimed to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 82.22% and a negative net margin of 2,124.72%. On average, analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

