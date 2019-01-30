Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. New Street Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $544,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $314,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,474,902 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,938 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

