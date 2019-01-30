Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. New Street Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $544,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $314,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,474,902 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,938 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,865,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
