AdHive (ADH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,085.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. AdHive has a total market cap of $281,576.00 and approximately $14,085.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,221,314 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

