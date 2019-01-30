Accuray (ARAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray ended the fiscal second quarter on a mixed note. While loss per share was narrower than estimated, revenues lagged the same. However, solid demand for the company’s Radixact & CyberKnife platforms continue to boost prospects. Moreover, a recent FDA approval for motion synchronization on the Radixact and the ongoing kVCT imaging are encouraging. Gross orders in the quarter shot up, with significant contribution from APAC regions, especially China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China. New products in pipeline are another encouraging factor. The company has kept its fiscal 2019 view intact. On the flip side, contraction in gross margin and persistent operating losses raise concern. Unfavorable product mix, sluggish macroeconomic conditions and pricing issues add to the apprehensions. Accuray faces stiff competition in the radiation oncology space. The company has underperformed the industry in a year.”

Get Accuray alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARAY. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Accuray from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.58% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $63,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $80,817 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter worth $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Accuray by 110.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accuray by 37.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Accuray by 754.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 168.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.