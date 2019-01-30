A. O. Smith (AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY19 guidance to $2.67-2.77 EPS.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,936,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 171.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 52,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “A. O. Smith (AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/a-o-smith-aos-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.