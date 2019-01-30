$74.27 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $74.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.40 million to $81.95 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $74.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $252.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $280.25 million, with estimates ranging from $238.53 million to $321.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 391.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 658,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 119.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 535,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,855. The stock has a market cap of $293.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.38. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

