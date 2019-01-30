730,950 Shares in Univar Inc (UNVR) Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 730,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.52% of Univar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar alerts:

NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr acquired 1,500 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,095. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

WARNING: “730,950 Shares in Univar Inc (UNVR) Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/730950-shares-in-univar-inc-unvr-acquired-by-marathon-asset-management-llp.html.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.