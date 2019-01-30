730,950 Shares in Univar Inc (UNVR) Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 730,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.52% of Univar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UNVR opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr acquired 1,500 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,095. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
About Univar
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.
