5,500 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,025,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,909 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $80,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $29,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,833. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/5500-shares-in-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-acquired-by-harel-insurance-investments-financial-services-ltd.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.