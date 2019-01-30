5,232 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Acquired by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Resource Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 828.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,347,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 881,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 268,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,142. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

